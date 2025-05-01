The worst month of Orioles baseball in three years is finally over.
The O’s awoke Thursday to find themselves in last place in the American League East, coming off an April in which they posted their lowest winning percentage (.400) in a full month since April 2022.
Co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli assess Baltimore’s tumultuous start and question whether the season is salvageable.
Tune in live at noon.
