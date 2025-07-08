Imagine an Orioles rotation that includes Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin and Tyler Wells. For fans who have suffered through a 2025 season of underwhelming pitching, the possibility almost seems too good to be true. But it could become reality in September.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli are joined by beat writer Danielle Allentuck to discuss the injury progressions of Bradish and Rodriguez.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.