The Orioles handed veteran right-hander Charlie Morton $15 million in the offseason in the hopes of solidifying their rotation. Five starts in, Morton carries a 10.89 ERA. Is the situation salvageable?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss the next steps for the 41-year-old. Then, they talk about Baltimore’s other pitching problems.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.