Not too long ago, the Orioles counted on Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson to make an immediate impact in their rookie seasons. They delivered. Now, it’s incumbent upon Cade Povich and Coby Mayo to do the same.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss what they’ve seen from Povich, Mayo and other youngsters. Then, they take a peek at the O’s top prospects.

