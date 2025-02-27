Two seasons ago, the Orioles leaned one of baseball’s deepest rosters to take the American League East and establish themselves as contenders. But in 2024, Baltimore struggled to overcome significant injuries in a season marred by a disappointing season half. Has general manager Mike Elias done enough to strengthen the roster this winter?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli compare this year’s squad to those of the past two years.

