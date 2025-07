Adley Rutschman is a two-time All-Star, and Samuel Basallo is one of the top prospects in the game. So why did the Orioles take catchers with their first two picks on the first night of the draft?

Co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli break down the Orioles’ first seven selections, a haul that included a pair of intriguing pitchers.

