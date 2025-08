The Orioles waved the white flag at the trade deadline. They’re in desperate need of outfield help. So why hasn’t 23-year-old Dylan Beavers gotten the call yet?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss Beavers’ status, as well as the 16 players the O’s received in deadline deals.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.