The Orioles’ lineup for the series finale in Houston on Sunday could’ve been ripped from Mike Elias’ dream journal: Eight of nine position players were homegrown, with utility man Jeremiah Jackson as the only import. The O’s current roster is a great representation of the front office’s skills in finding and developing young hitters — and its failures in replicating that success on the pitching side.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss what rookies Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo are hoping to show Elias in their first taste of the big leagues.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.