The Orioles ripped off the Band-Aid, firing manager Brandon Hyde and catching instructor and major league field coordinator Tim Cossins. But is the season salvageable?

Live from Camden Yards, Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli are joined by beat writers Andy Kostka and Danielle Allentuck to react to Hyde’s firing.

Tune in live at 8:30 p.m.