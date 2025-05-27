How did the Orioles’ offense go from one of the best in baseball to one of the worst? A lineup that looked poised to dominate big league pitching for a decade has looked toothless since last July.

Co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli attempt to get to the bottom of the O’s philosophies at the plate, discussing some of the key members of their hitting department and diagnosing the issues that are plaguing the team’s best batters.

Tune in live at 9:15 a.m.