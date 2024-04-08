The sky did not fall in Pittsburgh, where the Orioles dropped back-to-back games on walk-offs over the weekend. But Baltimore’s offense has been slower to start the year than expected. Could a prospect or two — such as Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo or Heston Kjerstad — help aid the ailing lineup?
Paul Mancano and Andy Kostka discuss the Orioles’ frustrating series against the Pirates and explain the difficult decisions facing general manager Mike Elias and manger Brandon Hyde as they attempt to solve the team’s offensive issues.
Tune in live at 2 p.m.