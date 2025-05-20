Hours after their manager was replaced, the Orioles were thumped by the Nationals 10-6. Less than 24 hours later, they again allowed double-digit runs in a 10-4 loss. If general manager Mike Elias expected firing Brandon Hyde would galvanize his team, he was mistaken.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss a rough start to the Tony Mansolino era.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.