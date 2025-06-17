When Jordan Westburg was working his way back from a hamstring injury, interim manager Tony Mansolino called him “the glue to all this.” As if to prove Mansolino right, Westburg mashed three homers in his first five games since returning from the injured list.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss Westburg’s importance to the Orioles’ lineup. Then, they look ahead to what the O’s could do at the trade deadline.

Tune in live at noon.