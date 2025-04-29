When the Orioles lost Corbin Burnes to the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency, they didn’t just lose one of the most consistent starters in baseball. They also lost a steady presence in the clubhouse, something they may be lacking in 2025.

Banner Baseball Show co-host Paul Mancano is joined by beat writer Danielle Allentuck to discuss whether the O’s are struggling to fill a void in clubhouse leadership.