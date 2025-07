If your head is spinning, you’re not the only one. The Orioles have already traded five players in the past 24 hours, and the deadline doesn’t arrive until 6 p.m.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli are joined by O’s beat reporter Danielle Allentuck and sports columnist Kyle Goon to break down every single move.

Tune in live at 5:45 p.m.