The Orioles’ 2025 season has been a lesson on the importance of quality pitching. Mike Elias acquired high-ceiling prospects at the trade deadline, but Baltimore will still need to bolster its rotation in 2026. How should the front office go about doing that?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss the Orioles’ long-standing pitching problem.

Tune in live at 10:30 a.m.