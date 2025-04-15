Fifteen games into the season, there are more questions than answers in the Orioles’ rotation. Baltimore’s starters have combined to produce a 5.30 ERA, and while the O’s await the returns of Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez, they won’t have any easy solutions.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss how long the Orioles can tread water while their starters flounder.

