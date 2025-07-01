Two months into the season, the narrative was fully formed: Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano were the only tentpoles propping up a lousy Orioles rotation. Two months later, the reverse is true: Eflin and Sugano are struggling while Dean Kremer, Charlie Morton and Trevor Rogers are dealing.
Co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli break down the O’s bizarre role reversals, then check in on pitching prospect Trey Gibson.
Tune in live on Wednesday.
