If the Orioles are unable to turn around their disappointing season, they can easily point to poor injury luck and failures by the starting rotation as the cause of death. But their struggles against left-handed pitching certainly will have contributed to the team’s demise.
Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli attempt to diagnose Baltimore’s issues against southpaws.
Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.