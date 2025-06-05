Tony Mansolino isn’t shy about the fact that he needs help. The Orioles interim manager has been candid with the media when describing the difficulty of adjusting to his new role. But more importantly, it appears Mansolino is just as honest with his players.

Banner Baseball Show co-host Paul Mancano is joined by beat writer Danielle Allentuck to discuss how Mansolino’s life around the game has prepared him to tackle his most daunting challenge yet.

Tune in live at 10 a.m.