The Orioles’ roster will probably look drastically different in three days. Players on expiring contracts — including Ryan O’Hearn, Seranthony Domínguez, Cedric Mullins and Charlie Morton — could all be wearing different uniforms after Thursday’s trade deadline.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli look back at the deal that sent reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets. Then, they discuss what moves fans can expect from the O’s at the deadline.

Tune in live at 9 a.m.