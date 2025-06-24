The Orioles sit in a precarious position with five weeks to go until MLB’s trade deadline. The players believe they can win with this group, but their disastrous start to the season will make it nearly impossible to reach the postseason. What should Mike Elias and the front office do?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli are joined by columnist Kyle Goon to discuss whether the O’s should buy, sell or do a little bit of both at the deadline.

Tune in live at 9:30 a.m.