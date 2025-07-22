Mike Elias wasn’t expected to be in this position four months ago. But more than a week out from the trade deadline, the Orioles general manager has acknowledged he’s be in sell mode.

Still, Elias doesn’t plan on dealing the team’s core players. So who will be shipped out of Baltimore next week?

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli run through a list of possible trade candidates – including Ryan O’Hearn, Félix Bautista and Ramón Laureano – and attempt to predict whether they’ll be traded soon.

Tune in live at 1 p.m.