The Orioles have completed a whopping 3% of their season, so it’s time to jump to conclusions about how the rest of the year will play out.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss what they’ve seen from the O’s in the team’s first five games — including Tyler O’Neill’s hot start and Félix Bautista’s decreased velocity — and parse which trends are likely to continue and which aren’t.

Tune in live at 3 p.m.