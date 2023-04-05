Orioles home opener postponed to Friday

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
The Baltimore Orioles have postponed tomorrow’s home opener at Camden Yards due to inclement weather, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
The makeup game against the New York Yankees is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at 3:05 p.m.
Tickets for the postponed home opener will be valid for the April 7 game with no exchange necessary, the team said.
This story will be updated.
