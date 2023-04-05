Celebrate the O's with FREE unlimited access to our entire site and app April 5-7. Go deep on Maryland sports with The Banner for just $1

Orioles home opener postponed to Friday

Published on: April 05, 2023 1:48 PM EDT

Exterior details of Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
The Baltimore Orioles have postponed tomorrow’s home opener at Camden Yards due to inclement weather, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The makeup game against the New York Yankees is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at 3:05 p.m.

Tickets for the postponed home opener will be valid for the April 7 game with no exchange necessary, the team said.

This story will be updated.

