Four fans who waved Palestinian flags and chanted in a short-lived protest were removed from the lower bowl at Camden Yards on Wednesday during the second inning of the Orioles’ game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The fans, one of whom carried a flag that read “Free Palestine,” were quickly escorted out of the stands. They had unveiled their flags behind home plate.

It’s not uncommon for fans who do not have tickets for a certain section to be removed. In addition, fans who block the view of other fans — or cause a disturbance — can be removed.

“The individuals displaying political signage, which is a violation of our policy, were not seated in their ticketed seats and inciting fans in the surrounding area,” the Orioles said in a statement. “They were removed from the ballpark.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

According to Baltimore’s official fan guidelines, homemade banners and signs that show support for the Orioles are allowed.

But “to ensure that all fans will have an unobstructed view of the ballgame, the Orioles do not permit the hanging of banners anywhere in the ballpark,” the guidelines read. “Banners may only be displayed before and after the game and between innings. Banners will be confiscated in which content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles’ discretion. The Orioles reserve the right to remove any banner at any time and people involved are subject to ejection.”

The protest in support of Palestine comes at a time of intense conflict in the Middle East.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 37,600 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

The Associated Press contributed to this article