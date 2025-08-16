After weeks of speculation and the continuation of his torrent form in Triple-A, outfield prospect Dylan Beavers is being called up for what will be his major league debut, the Orioles announced.

Beavers will wear No. 12.

Baltimore’s outfield situation, through a combination of injuries and trades, has been thin for weeks. The production has been even more sparse from the group of journeymen veterans patrolling the grass of late. Beavers’ impending promotion gives the Orioles a look at one of their highest-ranked prospects for the rest of a season for which there’s little left to play.

Baseball America ranks Beavers as Baltimore’s third-ranked prospect, and he just rose into the publication’s Top-100 prospect list, which is notable as the Orioles monitor the possibility of a prospect promotion incentive pick next season. Beavers maintains his rookie eligibility next season because the Orioles waited until after Aug. 15.

If a player spends more than 45 days on the active roster or exceeds 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched, they are no longer considered a rookie. The first day Baltimore could promote Beavers to ensure he wouldn’t exceed 45 days on the major league roster was Aug. 15.

That likely played a role in timing of Beavers’ promotion, because there’s a chance — however slim — that Baltimore could receive an extra draft pick should Beavers win the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2026. For Beavers to be eligible, he would need to break into the Top-100 rankings of two major organizations (Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, ESPN) prior to opening day.

Beavers flashed power throughout his time at Cal, but his performances this season for Triple-A Norfolk have proven that it can translate to the next level. Beavers is hitting .304 with a .935 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, including 18 homers and 23 steals.

He can play center field, and he did so one year at Cal and occasionally throughout the minors. But Beavers likely slots into a corner outfield spot with the Orioles on a more regular basis.

The Orioles have needed outfield help for some time now, especially since the trade deadline. Baltimore parted with center fielder Cedric Mullins (Mets) and corner outfielder Ramón Laureano (Padres). Ryan O’Hearn, a first baseman or right fielder, joined Laureano in San Diego.

Even with Mullins’ extended slump, those three were critical parts of the lineup. And in early August, outfielder Colton Cowser suffered a concussion, which has thinned the position group further.

In their place, 25-year-old rookie Jeremiah Jackson has frequently played in right field despite a career mostly in the infield. The Orioles have added pieces through the waiver wire of free agency, such as Ryan Noda, Daniel Johnson and Greg Allen. Dylan Carlson and Jordyn Adams, already within the organization, have played. Barring Jackson, the offensive numbers from the group haven’t impressed.

Allen was designated for assignment Saturday in a corresponding move.