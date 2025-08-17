HOUSTON — In a span of two days, the Orioles ushered in the future by promoting two hot-hitting prospects to the major leagues. With it, there’s intrigue added to the final months of a season that has unexpectedly gone awry.

The Orioles called up top prospect Samuel Basallo on Sunday for what will be his debut. Baltimore also promoted outfielder Dylan Beavers on Saturday, and Beavers notched his first hit, a double, in the ninth inning.

When Beavers arrived Saturday, he could hardly contain his amazement when asked about Basallo.

“It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anyone hit like that — ever. He’s really good at hitting," Beavers said, letting out what could only be described as a giggle. “What you see is what I see.”

Basallo, who recently turned 21, is hitting .270 with a .966 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for Triple-A Norfolk.