TORONTO — Connor Norby couldn’t stop shaking.

He had just finished watched his younger brother, Ethan, help Eastern Carolina University avoid elimination in the NCAA regionals when his phone rang on Sunday. It was Eve Rosenbaum, the Orioles’ assistant general manager.

Norby has more than 900 Triple-A at-bats, the 23-year-old waiting and waiting for this call, pondering if his time would ever come as younger prospects leap-frogged over him.

But this was finally it. Norby was told he was heading to Toronto for his major league debut on Monday to replace Jorge Mateo, who was placed on the concussion injured list.

“It’s what you dream of from the first time you pick up a baseball,” he said. “There aren’t enough words, I don’t think, to put this day into words. It’s just really special and I’m going to try to enjoy as best as I can.”

Then came the mad rush of phone calls, first to his parents, who don’t have passports but will watch from home, then to his girlfriend, who will be in Toronto. He estimates that he got only two hours of sleep as he tossed and turned all night. His alarm went off at 4 a.m. Norby and Nick Vespi, who was recalled on Monday, needed to first drive from Norfolk to Washington D.C. to catch a flight to Toronto. Norby landed in Canada a little after noon, just enough time to get to the field.

When he walked into the visitors clubhouse at Rogers Centre he was greeted by major league field coordinator Tim Cossins, who handed him the lineup card for the Orioles’ series opener against the Blue Jays. Norby will be playing second, batting ninth for his major league debut on Monday night.

Adrenaline — and the energy drink he was holding during the interview — is going to get him through, he said.

“I’ve felt prepared for a while, but it’s not necessarily my timing, it’s God’s timing and what this team needs. There’s a spot open right now and I’m just trying to fill that void and help us win some games. That’s the biggest thing and help them not miss a beat.”

Norby, drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft, is the last of his prospect wave to get the call. Jordan Westburg, Kyle Stowers, Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad and Jackson Holliday have all already made their debuts. They’ve all supported each other through the minor leagues, and on Monday the members of the group on the Orioles roster were proud to welcome their teammate up to the majors. Stowers even acted like the friend group mom, forcing Norby to pose for a picture in front of his major league locker.

“We’ve all pushed each other in so many ways,” Norby said. “We all want to be here, that’s the end goal. That’s what we think about all the time, like how can we get better? How can we improve each other? How can I push the next guy?”

Norby — who has spent more time in the outfield than at his natural second base this year due to Holliday needing reps there — will likely play only second in the majors. His stint with the Orioles could be limited, as manager Brandon Hyde said they are hopeful Mateo won’t be out too long, but it’s still the chance he’s been waiting for.

“He’s just done such a great job offensively in Triple-A and he’s off to a great start again this year,” Hyde said. “I just love the competitiveness of the at-bats in spring training. Hopefully he can give us some good ABs up here and we are excited to give him the opportunity.”