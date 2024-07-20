ARLINGTON, Texas — The Orioles tried to carry on like business was usual Friday, not to let the memories of the last time they were at Globe Life Park creep into their minds.

It’s hard not to have flashbacks to the day the Rangers ended their playoff hopes last October, sweeping the Orioles on their way to winning the World Series.

As Anthony Santander was getting dressed, he recalled that Tuesday night after the Rangers won 7-1 to take the series. The visitors’ clubhouse felt more like a morgue that night, he and his teammates in dismay at their lockers as they tried to come to terms with what had just happened.

Manager Brandon Hyde felt it as he was coming into the stadium, remembering what it was like to leave last October when their dream season was crushed.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“The drive in was strange,” Hyde said. “It didn’t feel like it was that long ago. ... That wasn’t a very fun evening.”

They have a chance, starting this weekend, to replace those bad memories with good ones. And they did just that Friday, beating the Rangers 9-1 to open the three-game series. It was much needed too, after the Orioles went 1-5 in their last six games before the break.

“I thought the at-bats were excellent,” Hyde said. “I think we needed a little bit of a break, kind of grinding there going into the All-Star break. Maybe a little sit down and relax for a few days was what we needed. We swung the bat well tonight.”

The last time they were here, they were outpitched and outhit. Neither was the case this time. The Orioles sent out a lineup that consisted of seven of the same nine starters who played last October against Nathan Eovaldi. They had six hits the whole game and just one run that day. This time? They surpassed both of those numbers by the end of the second inning. And that’s with five players having limited time off due to the All-Star Game.

Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman — two of their five All-Stars — got things started with a single and then a home run. Ryan O’Hearn and Colton Cowser tacked onto the lead, hitting a double and a home run, respectively, to make it 4-0 in the first.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“That’s big for us,” Hyde said. “Four runs in the first inning, this is a guy we’ve had some trouble with over the past year or two.”

Corbin Burnes allowed two hits and four walks in six innings for his 10th win of the season. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Then Santander, another All-Star, took it from there, hitting home runs in the fifth and the seventh to make it 9-1. He has 26 home runs, just two behind Henderson for the team lead, a fact he made sure to let the 23-year-old know.

“I always tell him keep going, kid,” Santander said. “Keep going, vamos.”

Henderson didn’t homer, but he did go 4-for-5, his first four-hit game of the season.

“I mean Gunnar had probably the most casual four-hit night that got shadowed by all those home runs,” Cowser said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And, while the offense found its spark here this time, so too did the pitching. It helps, of course, that they had their new ace, Corbin Burnes, on the mound. He wasn’t a part of that devastating playoff loss. He figures to be a part of whatever this October has in store for them.

Burnes, who was back on the Globe Life mound after starting the All-Star Game on Tuesday, threw six innings, allowing just one run on two hits. It was an unusual week for him — he flew in Tuesday morning, pitched an inning, flew back home to be with his twins then took another flight back to Texas — but he said everything felt normal when he took the mound.

“Once I get going in my routine pregame, I’m able to switch and lock in,” he said. “Wasn’t as crisp tonight. Four walks is never something we are trying to do. ... Outside of that, I thought I threw the ball really well. These guys came out swinging to start the second half, which is good to see, so off to a good start.”