In a second inning that unraveled expeditiously, Grayson Rodriguez threw fastball after fastball.

He threw six of them to Nathaniel Lowe, and six more to Corey Seager. Both plate appearances resulted in walks. He threw four to Leody Taveras and three more to Jonah Heim. He threw more four-seamers than anything else — by a wide margin — and finally left the game after his final fastball turned into a single that drove in the fifth run of the inning.

Since Rodriguez returned to the Orioles’ rotation in July, the 23-year-old has found greater success by leaning on his four-seam fastball. That heater, which reaches and passes triple-digit velocities on the regular, has carried him through the second half of his rookie campaign, in which he held a 2.58 ERA in his final 13 starts.

But when Rodriguez leaned on the fastball in Sunday’s 11-8 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, it belied all of that earlier success.

By relying on it more than ever before in his career — while being seemingly unable to locate pitches — Rodriguez allowed Texas to wreak havoc on his postseason debut and put Baltimore in an early hole that would only grow deeper throughout the rest of the evening.

Rodriguez hurled fastballs with 44 (75%) of his 59 pitches. He offered 11 changeups, two curveballs and two sliders.

Rodriguez never found a way to use his high-upside secondary pitches with any regularity because his shaky fastball command left him behind in counts (he tied his career high of four walks). And as he continued to throw heaters, the Rangers honed in. They loaded the bases in the first inning but couldn’t capitalize. They then chased Rodriguez from the outing just two outs later, setting up the stage for a blowout defeat at Camden Yards that puts Baltimore’s backs against a wall.

In many ways, the outing from Rodriguez on Sunday had parallels to a previous matchup against the Rangers. Rodriguez, who grew up in Nacogdoches, Texas, and attended Rangers games, performed well enough in his MLB debut at Globe Life Field. But in his second meeting with Texas, Rodriguez allowed eight earned runs in 3 1/3 innings — using his fastball 59% of the time.

At the time, that was the most Rodriguez had used his fastball in any start. It would also be his last start for Baltimore until July.

Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk in late May. Once there, he dropped his cutter from his repertoire almost entirely to increase his focus on his best secondary pitches: the slider, curveball and changeup.

And when Rodriguez returned, it was with improved fastball command and more reliance on the pitch.

“I think velo doesn’t really matter to big league hitters,” Rodriguez said Saturday. “They can pretty much hit 100 pretty easily, so the command is the big thing.”

In July, August and September, Rodriguez’s fastball usage increased, ending at 56.7% in the final month of the regular season. Over those three months combined, his fastball usage was 53.1%; in April and May combined, he threw his heater 44.8%.

But even as he threw his fastball more, Rodriguez needed that heater to get to his secondary pitches. Opposing batters hit .360 against Rodriguez’s four-seamer in September while hitting sub-.200 against his slider and curveball. The same trend applied in July and August.