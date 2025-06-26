As Colton Cowser raced down the baseline and landed safely at first, it was like a giant sigh of relief floated through the Orioles’ dugout and the entire stadium. Because, in the eighth inning, Cowser had done what no other Orioles hitter had been able to: get a hit off the Rangers’ Jacob deGrom.

Was it enough to get the Orioles back in the game? Not even close; the Rangers still easily won 7-0. But at least the O’s avoided being on the wrong side of history and the embarrassment that comes with it.

This night, in many ways, showcased the position the Orioles have put themselves in.

The pitching wasn’t strong enough, as Brandon Young, a prospect called up from Triple-A to make his third major league start so Tomoyuki Sugano could get an extra day of rest, allowed four runs as he pitched into the fifth inning. Scott Blewett took over and allowed three more.

And the hitting, well, clearly the Orioles weren’t able to do much of anything. The injuries can’t be to blame for this one, either, because they are without only two main contributors (Adley Rutschman and Tyler O’Neill).

DeGrom, who has long been one of the best starters in MLB even with his recent history, had the Orioles on the hook from the start. For the first six innings, if deGrom got behind, it was only ever once by more than one pitch, and even in that one occurence he threw a 98.5 mph slider to get himself back on track.

The Orioles made outs on the first or second pitch six times during that span, with deGrom topping out at 100.1 mph, the fastest pitch he’s thrown since April 11, 2023.

DeGrom was more than just good in those first six innings — he was perfect. Jackson Holliday made sure that wouldn’t continue in the seventh, earning a leadoff walk. Two outs later, Ryan O’Hearn followed with another walk as the Orioles had two on. A mound visit gave deGrom a chance to catch his breath, and he got Gary Sánchez to ground out two pitches later to end the inning.

Entering the eighth, deGrom was still in position to complete his first no-hitter. But Cowser got a piece of 98.9 fastball and grounded it to right field, giving him more than enough time to reach safely.

The crowd, understanding the scenario at hand, erupted, a reaction usually reserved for a home run or something of that significance. As deGrom was pulled, the crowd also exited — a 7-0 beating wasn’t worth watching in the stifling heat if history was no longer at stake. DeGrom concluded his night with with seven strikeouts and just the one hit .