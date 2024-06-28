No matter how much outfielder Anthony Santander and manager Brandon Hyde wanted to brush Thursday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers aside as just another other series opener, the memory lingered, locked away, suppressed to avoid a whole new wave of disappointment.

The last time the Rangers were here, Camden Yards was left stunned. Texas rolled through Baltimore, sweeping the Orioles in the American League Division Series. After a 101-win regular season, the Orioles were done and the Rangers went on to win the World Series.

But, before Thursday’s game, Santander and Hyde tried their best to avoid being sucked into that narrative. Santander said it “doesn’t matter. It’s another series, another team,” but he relented later to admit “that was painful, but that was in the past. It’s another year.”

Hyde, too, said he didn’t bring anything up with his players — although they wouldn’t have needed reminding. The manager emphasized that this is only June, not October. But to see the Rangers again, for the first time since that postseason heartbreak?

“Those three losses stayed with us for a while,” Hyde admitted.

Maybe there was no added motivation headed into what became a convincing 11-2 win against the Rangers on Pride Night. The Orioles won’t readily admit it. But, at the very least, behind a dominant start from Corbin Burnes and with a lineup that crushed Rangers right-hander Jon Gray, the Orioles got one over a team that will still have the last laugh for quite some time.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch in the first game of a series against the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards on June 27, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A regular-season win doesn’t wash away the hurt that lingers in the minds of the Orioles, expressed only when pressed long enough. But it’s a start — a building block as Baltimore aims to reach October once more, when they will search for a different outcome.

Between then and now is a potentially pivotal trade deadline, when the Orioles will search for additional pitching after losing three starters to season-ending elbow injuries. There are multiple series remaining against American League East opponents. There is the luck that comes from winner-take-all series in autumn.

But at the halfway point — Thursday was game 81 — the Orioles are in a good spot. The win brought them even with the New York Yankees atop the AL East, and it showed the power potential of a lineup that went yard four times. With those long balls from Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser, Baltimore has clubbed a franchise-record 57 home runs in June.

Kjerstad’s two-run blast was his first of the season. The outfield prospect, called up this week, has immediately produced in his return to the majors. Kjerstad has started three of his four games here and has produced four hits and three RBIs, with a run-scoring single in the first to go with his third-inning bomb.

Baltimore Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins (31) fields a ball in the outfield in the first game of a series against the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards on June 27, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Mullins also continued his surge at the plate when he homered to deep right for the second straight night as part of a three-hit game. After beginning the season slowly — he was hitting .174 on June 11 — Mullins looks more like the dynamic center fielder of recent season.

In his last 14 games, Mullins is hitting .408. It’s a turnaround that gives credence to Hyde’s insistence to have Mullins play through his slump.

Mullins’ two-run shot helped spell the end of Gray’s night after five innings and eight runs, but the offense continued from there. Rutschman homered, Cowser homered and then Rutschman added a sacrifice fly. It was more than enough offense to support Burnes, who continued to impress since arriving in an offseason trade.

When the Orioles reach October this year, having Burnes atop the rotation gives them a different element. He has produced a quality start in 11 of his last 12 appearances, and he has allowed one run or fewer in nine of his 17 outings this year.

Burnes forced 19 swings and misses but was still economical in his pitch count, finishing at 88. He might’ve worked deeper in another circumstance, but the game was already far out of Texas’ reach.

The outburst of offense finished at 11 runs — in one game, the Orioles matched the total number they scored throughout a three-game sweep by the Rangers in the ALDS. It won’t change that hurt, but it could be part of what comes next.