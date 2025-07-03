ARLINGTON, Texas — The secret might be out on Tomoyuki Sugano. The 35-year-old pitcher, who made the leap to Major League Baseball this season after a storied career in Japan, had made a living on precision forcing weak contact.

Last year, when he pitched 156 2/3 innings for the Yomiuri Giants, he walked 16 batters and allowed six home runs. He was dominant, not in a strikeout-heavy manner but in his ability to command several pitches and paint the corners. When he moved to Baltimore, committing himself to a new challenge in the twilight of his career, Sugano impressed with that same approach.

But there has been a stark difference in the Sugano who took the league by surprise early this season and the Sugano of late, and it reared its head in the Orioles’ 6-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Sugano was battered. He allowed a career-high 10 hits to the Rangers, one start after allowing a career-high seven runs. The last month has been a challenge for Sugano, who sports an 8.87 ERA in five outings since June 6. In that span, he has conceded 22 runs in 22 1/3 innings, and the long ball has been a considerable weakness.

In Wednesday’s series finale, Texas blasted two homers against Sugano. The Tampa Bay Rays launched three last week. The recent uptick isn’t that much of an outlier, considering Sugano has now given up 19 homers in 17 career major league starts.

And, when he walked off the mound two outs into the fifth inning, it marked the fourth time in his last five starts that Sugano had failed to complete five frames.

On Wednesday, he was hurt by a pair of two-out run-scoring hits. In the third inning, a walk and single brought Marcus Semien to the plate with two on and two outs. For as solid as Sugano’s command has been at times, he lost it with his first pitch to Semien. He hung a sweeper thigh high and just on the outer third of the plate. Semien crushed it for a three-run shot.

Sugano opened the fourth with a pair of singles against him, and while two strikeouts put him on the verge of escaping a jam, Ezequiel Duran dug out a better-placed sweeper for a two-run single. And, to begin the fifth, Corey Seager lifted a splitter for a solo homer.

A better performance from Sugano might not have led to a different result, anyway, considering how tepid the offensive performance proved. Jackson Holliday lashed a leadoff single against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, but Baltimore managed just one other hit against the starter in five innings.

The Orioles stumbled to their ninth shutout loss of the season, which surpasses the eight suffered in 2024 — and there’s still half a season to play.

News and notes