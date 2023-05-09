Orioles’ bats stay dormant as they lose 3-0 to Rays and run their losing streak to three

It was the player the Orioles, more times than not, would want to have at the plate in a run-scoring situation. It was certainly the player the crowd at Camden Yards wanted at the plate in that situation, with an “Ad-ley” chant that rang around the ballpark.

But for Baltimore, at least on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, that combination didn’t work. Adley Rutschman, without a hit in his last 18 at-bats, waved and missed at a slider well below the zone from Tampa left-hander Colin Poche to strand another two runners on base.

The Orioles find themselves at an interesting junction. They are playing the best teams in baseball in consecutive series, first in Atlanta against the Braves and now at home against the Rays. They’re playing competitively, too, even in Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Rays.

The opportunities to prove they belong in the same tier as these teams have passed by unclaimed, though. On Monday, Rutschman was just one of several to stumble with runners in scoring position. In Baltimore’s last three losses, all against baseball’s best, the lineup is hitting 2-for-29 in those situations with 11 strikeouts mixed in.

That’s not a winning formula, and it led the Orioles (22-13) to their second shutout of the season and their first three-game losing streak.

It wasn’t as though Baltimore didn’t have chances against left-hander Shane McClanahan, one of the premier starting pitchers in the league. He allowed four hits and four walks but worked out of those issues to strike out seven in six scoreless frames.

And it wasn’t as though Baltimore’s pitching staff didn’t keep its offense in the game, either.

Kyle Gibson, signed this offseason to be this sort of steadying presence, compiled what could be the best start of his Orioles career thus far — he’s allowed fewer runs before, but this came against the best team in baseball, a team that entered with the most home runs and RBIs across the majors.

Gibson wasn’t dominant. But he allowed just two runs and recorded Baltimore’s eighth quality start in 35 games. Four of those eight have come from Gibson, making him the sort of stout presence on the mound a young rotation needs.

Particularly with the heavy bullpen usage of late, six innings from Gibson were welcome. And he might’ve gone deeper had Luke Raley not lined a soft single off him to lead off the seventh, ending his night.

Right-hander Bryan Baker came out of the bullpen and promptly walked two and allowed a sacrifice fly, charging Gibson with a second run. Then left-hander Keegan Akin allowed a solo homer in the ninth to Raley, crafting a harder road back for an offense that hadn’t managed much.

Ramón Urías briefly gave the Orioles life with a two-out single in the final inning, but then he slowed as he approached first base and ultimately limped off to the clubhouse. Gunnar Henderson struck out swinging to end the game.