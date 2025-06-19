TAMPA, Fla. — It was an inning that reaffirmed the potential of the Orioles.

The offense exploded, scoring eight runs on home runs from Colton Cowser, who is finally healthy and heating up, Cedric Mullins, the always dependable center fielder, and Ramon Laureano, the under-the-radar offseason signing who is proving to be anything but unnoteworthy.

Eight runs, even though the game was still young, should have been plenty to hold them over.

Right?

Well, no. Nothing has gone as it should this season for this team, and Wednesday night was no different. Because seemingly just as quickly as that lead was created, it was taken away, the Rays scoring 12 straight runs to win 12-8.

It shouldn’t have happened. But the Orioles offense failed to get another hit after the second and the bullpen, after a short start from Trevor Rogers, couldn’t handle the added work.

Things started fine for the pitching staff. Rogers, who returned Wednesday after Cade Povich went on the injured list with hip inflammation, had a good first inning. His velocity topped out at 95 mph, and he allowed just one hit while striking out the final two batters. But in the bottom of the second, after sitting for 30 minutes during the Orioles’ hit barrage in the top of the inning, Rogers needed 36 pitches to get through.

The offense, which showed no signs of slowing in the second, then got sent down quickly in the third. Rogers had no time to catch his breath, and it showed. His command faltered, and he was removed after giving up three runs.

It was a tall task to ask a bullpen that hasn’t had a day off in nine days to fill the rest of the game. But with a commanding lead, and with a group that has been stellar as of late, it should have been no issue.

Not on Wednesday.

Scott Blewett got the last two outs of the third and all three in the fourth inning as well, allowing one run. That made it 8-4, still a sizable lead.

Then came Yennier Cano, an All-Star two years ago, for the fifth. He walked José Caballero, who stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Gary Sánchez. Caballero scored on a triple from Taylor Walls, kicking off a four-run inning for the Rays.

Remember that 8-0 lead? Now it’s a tie game.

By the end of the seventh, the Orioles were falling flat. And the the bullpen, now on its fourth reliever of the day, continued to falter. Andrew Kittredge was making quick work of the Rays to start that inning, striking out the first two batters on nine total pitches. But then Yandy Díaz singled and Brandon Lowe walked.

The Orioles used their last mound visit of the day for Kittredge, hoping a moment would ease him down, but on the next pitch Junior Caminero hit a line drive that was deflected by Jackson Holliday and ended up in shallow center field. A run scored, giving the Rays a 9-8 lead.

By the end of the seventh, Tampa led 12-8, the Orioles jogging off with their heads down as they watched what should have been a mood-boosting win fall apart.