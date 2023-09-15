Rays win back-and-forth series opener to reduce Orioles’ division lead to one

The Orioles pulled out all the big — and little — tricks. They homered and soared after fly balls. They bunted and played small ball. Their starter, one of the best in baseball, went seven innings.
It still wasn’t enough to beat the Rays.
Baltimore, hosting Tampa Bay for four games this weekend with a chance not only to wrap up a playoff spot but to move further ahead in the American League East, tried to match Tampa Bay tit for tat on Thursday. But the Rays got the win in the back-and-forth affair, 4-3, not only starting the series well but also pulling within one in the division, cutting an Orioles lead that was four games just a few days ago.
The Orioles dropped their third straight, their magic number to clinch the wild card spot stuck at four for the third night in a row.
The Orioles still didn’t have their best offensive showing, but it was, alas, better than it had been the last two nights against the Cardinals. Ryan O’Hearn and Gunnar Henderson each homered, and Baltimore scratched a third run across in the fifth thanks to two bunts, a walk and a fielder’s choice.
But that big hit, the one that has earned this team the title “comeback kids,” didn’t come. They struck out 11 times against the Rays pitching staff, including eight times against starter Aaron Civale.
The Orioles’ Brandon Hyde, who said pregame he would manage as if it was a playoff game, made the needed late-game substitutions to attempt to add more bang. He replaced Jordan Westburg with Heston Kjerstad in the eighth, but the left-handed bat known for his big power in the minors struck out swinging in his major league debut.
Kyle Bradish went over six innings for the sixth straight start, giving the Orioles seven innings but allowing four earned runs, his most since July 26. He was almost through that seventh inning when, with two outs, Luke Raley hit Bradish’s high slider to center field to give the Rays a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, down by one, the Orioles had their middle of the order up, just the crew they would want in a situation like this. Henderson struck out swinging. So did Anthony Santander and Ryan O’Hearn, too, as Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks worked on the edges of the strike zone.
