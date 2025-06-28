The chants reigned throughout the stadium.

“Gary, Gary, Gary,” the fans yelled in support of backup catcher Gary Sánchez.

His defensive skills, including a delayed tag earlier this week, have left question marks. But his hitting? He’s proven to be a clutch bat that the Orioles need, and the crowd recognized that after he did it again on Friday. His home run in the fifth provided the push the Orioles needed to take the lead and beat the Rays in the first of a three-game series 22-8.

It was a feat that, earlier in the game, seemed out of reach for the Orioles. Midway through the top of the second inning, it was more than clear that Tomoyuki Sugano was on his way to the worst start of his short MLB career.

He had already allowed six runs — a career high — off three home runs, putting the Orioles in a hole that, for a team that was nearly no-hit three times in one week, is usually impossible to climb out of.

Sugano wasn’t his best — and he hasn’t been as of late either, the Orioles opting to give him another two days of rest. But that extra time didn’t translate to results.

After he pitched a 1-2-3 first inning, Sugano opened the second by allowing a leadoff home run on to Jonathan Aranda. Josh Lowe followed with a solo home run later in the inning, and Danny Jansen provided the most damage with a three-run shot. All three home runs were off Sugano’s cutter.

When the Orioles got to the bottom of the second, they were already in a 6-0 hole. The last time they faced Rays starter Ryan Pepiot, they managed only one run and four hits across eight innings. But on Friday they fared much better — and quicker. They slowly chipped away at him, a series of walks and RBI doubles getting them right back into it, forcing Pepiot out after 1 2/3 innings.

By the end of the third, it was 6-5, the momentum swinging in the Orioles’ favor.

Sugano allowed one more run in the fourth before ending his day after five innings, the seven runs allowed a career high. His ERA is 4.06, so the Orioles no longer have a starting pitcher with an ERA under 4.0.

But on Friday, at least, the lack of quality starting pitching didn’t hold them back. In the fifth, Ramón Laureano and Colton Cowser hit back-to-back doubles to kick off the inning to get them within one. Then Sánchez provided the boost to get them over the edge, hitting a two-run home run to make it 8-7.

With the lead now theirs, the Orioles would only continue to add on, scoring three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday each hit homers in the eighth to really put it over the edge.

And to cap off what was already a memorable day, Coby Mayo, facing Rays infielder José Caballero, sent what Statcast categorized as a 62.1 mph slider towering into left field. It got just enough pull and sway to land on the right side of the foul pole, giving the Orioles a 22-8 lead and, more important for Mayo, his first major league home run.