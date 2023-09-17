Rookie stars fuel Orioles’ 8-0 win over Rays that reduces magic number to one

When the spotlight grew brightest, on the mound for the biggest start of his young career, Rodriguez performed his best. He retired the first nine batters in order and used his fastball more in one start than ever before. Through the fourth inning, Rodriguez threw that high-velocity offering on 38 of his 47 pitches. His usage hardly evened the rest of the way, as he continued to pepper the zone with fastballs even as he mixed his curveball, changeup and slider slightly more frequently as he went deeper.