BOSTON — The Orioles had a chance on Friday afternoon to show that Wednesday’s win — their first after eight straight losses — wasn’t a fluke, that they still are that playoff-caliber team they’ve shown over the past two seasons.

Instead, in Game 1 of a split doubleheader after rain postponed Thursday’s game, the Orioles reached a new low, even for them. Although they at one point led 2-0, a decision to put in Cionel Pérez and Emmanuel Rivera — yes, that’s a position player pitching in a once-competitive game — led to a 13-run inning as the Red Sox batted around twice on their way to a 19-5 win.

Although starter Cade Povich was solid — allowing just one run on four hits in five innings — the Orioles bullpen collapsed and the hitters again wasted opportunities that could have made a difference.

The Orioles had command of the game early. Jackson Holliday, who just over a year ago went 0-for-8 in his debut series at Fenway, continued to show off his adjustments, hitting an RBI single in the third. Adley Rutschman grounded out later that inning to send in another run to make it 2-0.

The Orioles drove up Brayan Bello’s pitch count, sending him out after four innings and forcing the Red Sox to go to their bullpen early on a day when they will likely need every arm available.

That should have worked in the Orioles’ favor. But this is the 2025 Orioles, so of course that wasn’t the case.

Seranthony Domínguez took the ball for the sixth, and while he got a quick out the trouble would soon follow. Nick Sogard sent a fly ball that was deflected by Heston Kjerstad and turned into a double. Then Domínguez walked Kristian Campbell and Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single to tie the game.

That would be it for Domínguez, but the despair was still to come. Gregory Soto immediately gave up an RBI single, then Rafael Devers sent a middle-middle slider soaring into right field, Kjerstad forced to watch it fly over his head as the Red Sox took a 6-2 lead.

Domínguez and Soto, both acquired from the Phillies at last year’s deadline in an attempt to add late-inning bullpen support, have a combined ERA of 5.37 this season.

The Orioles offense, as it often has lately, fought back just enough to give hope, loading the bases in the top of the eighth with only one out, but only managed to get one. Had they squeaked across even one more, it might have been a completely different ballgame, as interim manager Tony Mansolino may have gone to a more trusty reliever for the bottom of the eighth.

Instead, he brought on Pérez, a lefty the Orioles keep giving chances to despite his 6.53 ERA showing they should probably do otherwise. His performance Friday just reinforced that point. He allowed five runs without recording an out, putting a game that was competitive completely out of reach.

Since the Orioles will play another game in just a few hours, Rivera was the next pitcher. The decision turned the inning into a comedic affair, the Red Sox scoring eight runs off him to turn this one into one of the worst losses of a season full of defeats.

Alas, the positive (or negative) news is they get to try again in a few hours, with Game 2 scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m.

