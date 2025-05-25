BOSTON — When the Orioles acquired Trevor Rogers last July, they shipped away two prized projects in Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, who at the time they deemed disposable because they didn’t see a pathway to give them playing time.

Rogers wasn’t having a good season in Miami — he had a 4.53 ERA at the time — but general manager Mike Elias believed, he said at the time of the trade, that he could get back to the All-Star form he showed in 2021, before a back injury derailed his career.

That wasn’t the case last season. He lasted just four starts, pitching to a 7.11 ERA, and was shipped off to Triple-A Norfolk. As injuries piled up in Baltimore, creating a need for guys who could play like Stowers and Norby, it became clear that this trade was becoming a total flop.

But perhaps on Saturday, in Game 2 of a doubleheader, Rogers proved that theory wrong as he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his season debut. And it couldn’t have come at a better time, the Orioles picking up a much-needed 2-1 win after dropping 10 of their last 11.

Rogers wasn’t just good — he put together one of the Orioles’ best starting pitching performances this season.

The Orioles, entering Saturday, had the second-highest ERA in MLB at 5.84, ahead of only the nine-win Rockies. They expected Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez to be a one-two punch, but Eflin has allowed 12 runs in his last two starts and Rodriguez is nowhere close to making his season debut after elbow and lat injuries have held him back from even throwing a baseball.

They’ve experimented with veterans, giving starts to Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson, hoping their experience alone would be enough, but Morton has allowed 35 runs in 41 innings and Gibson was released after three starts. The only bright spot of the rotation has been Tomoyuki Sugano, who has a 3.07 ERA in his first MLB season after a decorated career in Japan.

Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells are working back from Tommy John surgeries, but a return is still at least a month away.

So, needless to say, the Orioles needed someone to step up. And Rogers, on this night at least, just so happened to be the guy. He retired 19 of the first 20 batters he faced, allowing a leadoff single in the second but nothing more until the seventh, when he hit Rob Refsnyder with a pitch and then gave up a base hit to Kristian Campbell.

That would be it for Rogers, but Andrew Kittredge got the team out of the inning without allowing a run.

Rogers topped out at 95.8 mph, compared to a high of 93.7 from his four starts last year.

Where the Orioles go from here is unknown — Rogers was with the team as the 27th man for the second game of the doubleheader, and technically the Orioles can keep him and send someone else out.

But there’s no point in doing so. Because of the 27th-man rules, they would not burn an option for Rogers and can bring him back anytime. Regardless of how they handle it, it’s clear Rogers should get another start.

This article will be updated.