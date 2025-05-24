BOSTON — There’s an old saying in baseball that solo homers won’t kill you.

Ok, well, how about three solo home runs? Plus an error that allowed a run to score? And a groundout RBI? Those, those are the things that really can leave a dent. And, when a team has an underperforming offense and holes in its bullpen, those things can lead to yet another devastating loss, this time a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.

The Orioles have won just one of their last 11 games.

For the second game in a row, the Orioles took a 2-0 lead. And, once again, it was gone before they had time to enjoy it.

Zach Eflin, who after allowing a career-high-tying eight runs spent the last six days honing his delivery, once again struggled at the start. He gave up a leadoff home run to Jarren Duran on the second pitch of his outing, then, as rain pounded Fenway Park for the third day in a row, had to retreat into the dugout.

The Orioles and Red Sox avoided having yet another delay in a series that has seen one delay and two postponements, but a break in play so the groundskeepers could tend to the field was less than ideal. When Eflin resumed, after completing another round of warm-up pitches, Wilyer Abreu also took him deep.

In the bottom of the fifth, with the Orioles up 5-2 after a three-run top of the inning, Eflin gave up his third solo home run of the game, this one to Abraham Toro. All three home runs came against his cutter and were on the first or second pitch of the at-bat.

Eflin, who allowed just 10 home runs in his first 13 starts with the Orioles after they acquired him at the trade deadline last July, has allowed seven in his last two starts.

Eflin stayed in for the sixth, but a run scored on an error by Gunnar Henderson and, after Bryan Baker took over, another run came in on a groundout.

Alas, the game was only tied. The Orioles’ bullpen — which a day prior allowed 10 earned runs, not even including the eight that position player Emmanuel Rivera let in — held the Red Sox scorless until the ninth, keeping the game tied as the Orioles failed to take advantage of having runners on in the seventh and eighth.

After trading 1-2-3 ninth innings, the Orioles and Red Sox went to the 10th. The Orioles, once again, failed to do anything consequential. So the Red Sox took it into their own hands, Rafael Devers hitting an RBI single to walk it off.

Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.

This article will be updated.