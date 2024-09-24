NEW YORK — Yet another reinforcement is back for the Orioles as they return to almost full strength.

Ryan Mountcastle was activated from the injured list Tuesday prior to the start of what could be a pivotal series against the Yankees. The Orioles can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Royals or Twins loss, but if the Yankees win, New York will claim the American League East.

Mountcastle is not starting but is expected to pinch-hit later in the game.

“We’re excited to have Mounty back,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It just adds another really good right-handed hitter for us that has the ability to hit for power as well as a good hitter.”

Eloy Jiménez, a right-handed bat acquired at the deadline from the White Sox, was optioned to clear space for Mountcastle. Also, the Orioles released Craig Kimbrel, officially ending his tenure with the team. Kimbrel was designated for assignment last week after recording a 11.50 ERA since mid-July.

Mountcastle has been on the injured list for a month as he recovered from a sprained wrist he suffered sliding headfirst into second base on Aug. 22. He’s an instrumental part of the Orioles offense as a right-handed bat, hitting .265 with a .730 OPS, and infield, where he’s a Gold Glove candidate at first base.

In his absence, the Orioles have played Ryan O’Hearn and Emmanuel Rivera at first. But, with Jordan Westburg and Ramón Urías returning on Sunday, the Orioles can return to their preferred infield alignment, with Mountcastle at first, Westburg at second, Gunnar Henderson at shortstop and Urías at third. Jackson Holliday and O’Hearn will also get starts against right-handed pitching, with Holliday at second and O’Hearn at first or as the designated hitter. Rivera will fill in a first and third as well.

Because of his service time, Jiménez could have rejected the option. He decided to accept it and will remain in the organization.

He has a $16.5 million team option for next year that includes a $3 million buyout. The White Sox are responsible for half of the buyout if the Orioles decide to go that route, which they likely will.

Jiménez performed well in his first month with the team, hitting .296 with six extra-base hits. But he’s trailed off since then and only has one hit in 24 at-bats this month. Now that the Orioles are healthier, they no longer have a place for Jiménez, who cannot play in the field due to previous injuries.

The Orioles, who as of only 10 days ago still had a laundry list of contributors on the injured list, have only one question mark remaining as they start the final week of the season. Starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, who has been out since Aug. 4 with right lat/teres discomfort, has had side sessions but has not thrown to hitters yet. He did not travel with the team on the road.

With the minor league season over, Rodriguez will not be able to go out on a rehab assignment. Rodriguez would have been in line to start Game 2 or 3 of a playoff series, however the Orioles have not ruled out using him out of the bullpen if he’s healthy but unable to build up in time.