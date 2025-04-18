Scott Blewett has heard the jokes since he was a kid. I mean, how could he not? It’s right there — low-hanging fruit in the form of a pun. By this point, the new Orioles reliever is used to the reaction, but it came up all over again when Baltimore claimed him off waivers this week.

The 29-year-old hasn’t blown it very much. He’s a major leaguer for a reason, a former second-round draft pick who has solid numbers in the limited time he has spent at the highest level of the game. Scroll social media, however, and the jokes are all the same.

There’s just one issue.

That’s not how his name is pronounced.

Let’s break it down. Blue-ETT. There’s no “it” sound. Of course, that hasn’t stopped — and still won’t — the sniggers that come whenever people think about how a relief pitcher has a name that looks and sounds a whole lot like “blew it.” And Blewett’s OK with that.

“I’m not going to correct anybody. If someone asks me, I’ll tell them, but it is what it is. I know the puns will fly around,” Blewett said. “If that’s the worst thing people say about me, then it’s a pretty good day.”

Blewett has grown impervious to that noise, even when a friend sent him an article a few years ago that listed his name as one of the most unfortunate in sports. He has learned to laugh it off because there are other things at the forefront of his mind.

For one: staying in the majors.

The Kansas City Royals selected Blewett in the second round out of Baker High School near Syracuse, New York. He sputtered through the minors, and as he looks back on it, he recognizes that the Royals’ development plan for him could have been better.

As a result, his statistics weren’t flattering early in his career, because “I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Blewett discovered that once he departed the organization and jumped from team to team. At each location, he learned more about how to best utilize his arsenal and approach a plate appearance. He relies on a slider, four-seam fastball and splitter mix and aims to pound the zone with strikes — he can control where he locates it; what the hitter does with it is beyond him.

“I’m going in, I’m not afraid of anybody,” Blewett said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in the box. Kind of that tunnel vision. You go and watch the movie ‘For Love of the Game,’ I really feel that. Nothing else matters. When I’m on that mound, it’s my world, and I’m going out and I’m trying to fill up the zone.”

Now with the Orioles, Blewett is hoping some of the adjustments he has made over time allow him to stick around longer. In 6 1/3 innings this season between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore, Blewett has allowed one run with seven strikeouts and no walks.

“I think there have been times in my career where I’ve been given opportunities and I feel like I’ve done my best with them, and then you get DFA’d [designated for assignment],” Blewett said. That could rattle one’s confidence.

Instead, he said: “I just believe in myself. It doesn’t matter where I am. I try to be the best version of myself each and every day. And, when I get the ball and my name is called and I get that opportunity, I’ll give 100%. So I kind of bottle that up and use that as motivation, and that’s kind of the chip on my shoulder I have, whether a team believes in me or not. At the end of the day, you have to believe in yourself. It doesn’t matter what other people think of you.”

And it doesn’t matter how they pronounce his last name, either.

Blewett said there were times when he first joined professional baseball as an 18-year-old, playing in front of strangers who were right on top of the action, that the jokes about his last name “can weigh on you.”

That didn’t last long; he’s heard those gags since childhood. Over time, it became no more than “white noise.”

“Everyone questions, ‘Oh, are you going to change your name?’ ” Blewett said. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to change my name. It’s my family name, and it’s a name I wear with pride, just like I wear whatever team I’m with with pride.’ I’m a major leaguer. The name on my back, I’m proud to have that family name on my back.”

Still, he sympathizes with Chris Blewitt, a kicker who played college football for Pittsburgh and who is now in the United Football League. He knows how right-hander Grant Balfour must’ve felt occasionally, even though Balfour made an All-Star appearance at the end of a lengthy career. Blewett commiserates with right-hander Homer Bailey, whom he crossed paths with in 2019 for Kansas City.

They’re all in the unfortunate name club.

But the fact they’re in the club must mean something else: They’re well-known enough to make it. So here’s Blewett (Blue-ETT, remember?), and he’s not going to blow his chance.