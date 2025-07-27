For one night, forget the ticking clock that’s winding ever closer to the trade deadline and ignore the sub-.500 records for both teams. For one night, enjoy the breeze on a warm summer evening at Camden Yards and soak in one of the few blowout wins for the Orioles this season.

In the grand context of the year, the 18-0 victory for Baltimore against the Colorado Rockies is but a blip on a stagnant heart monitor. But the beat remains because, in a vacuum, this can still be fun — even when a season turns into a disappointment at large.

With horse blinders firmly affixed, consider the good vibes at the Yard on Saturday.

Left-hander Trevor Rogers was sensational again. Cedric Mullins received a much-deserved standing ovation. Gunnar Henderson recorded three knocks, and Tyler O’Neill homered for a second straight game. And Baltimore rattled off nine runs in the seventh inning — all without a homer.

This could look different in a few days. There could be plenty more blowouts the other way. But, against the worst team in baseball, the Orioles showed they’re capable of turning it on.

This became the largest shutout victory in Orioles history, surpassing a 17-0 result in 1969.

“It’s kind of one of those nights,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “I feel like everybody for the most part put good swings on the ball. Just proud of our guys, and despite everything kind of surrounding us right now with trades and not meeting expectations and everything, I do feel like there’s positivity in that clubhouse every day.”

Of course, in Friday’s game, the blown four-run lead in a loss to the Rockies showed the inconsistent nature of the lineup and pitching staff. That’s why Baltimore is a seller at the deadline. For every strong showing, there have been as many or more dull affairs. The Orioles have won eight games by five or more runs. They’ve lost 22 by that margin.

Still, the line-moving, bat-cracking nature of the Orioles on Saturday began early, and it was coupled with another sublime performance by Rogers. In the year since Baltimore acquired him at the deadline, Rogers has struggled, been sent to the minors, been recalled and now appears to have become a centerpiece of the 2026 rotation.

In eight starts this year, Rogers holds a 1.49 ERA. The turnaround has been sensational. And the sample size now is large enough to be believable.

And he’s making sure he, himself, believes it.

“There’s always that voice in the back of my mind that’s like, ‘Maybe it’s just a fluke,’” Rogers said. “I’ve had a lot of practice shutting that voice down and staying within my process, staying within myself. On the other hand, I’ve prepared for this, these couple starts, since I got traded over here.

Trevor Rogers allowed one run and one walk while striking out five over seven innings. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

“Obviously, we know the whole story from last year and up to this point. I’ve worked my butt off to get here and I’m trying to enjoy it but also stay in the moment, because I know how quickly things can turn in this game.”

The consecutive postseason runs in 2023 and 2024 for the Orioles turned quickly into this, too.

Already, the Orioles have traded right-hander Bryan Baker and left-hander Gregory Soto. More players could depart, such as right-handers Charlie Morton and Seranthony Domínguez, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and outfielders Ramón Laureano and Mullins. That casts a nervous energy around the clubhouse.

When considering Mullins’ case for a contending team, his defense is more attractive than his offense.

But one of the more befuddling advanced analytics out there pertains to Mullins’ defense and how a steady center fielder for his whole career can be ranked last among qualified players at the position with negative-17 runs saved, per Fielding Bible. Before the game, Mansolino defended the eye test — the unscientific method of baseball observation that still matters, even in a sport that has increasingly favored numbers and formulas over a gut feeling.

Mansolino said the defensive rating that doesn’t show Mullins in a positive light “doesn’t match up with what I’m watching.” And what he watched Saturday reinforced that concept. Mullins chased down a line drive from Orlando Arcia in the left-center gap and caught it on a full dive in the third inning. If that didn’t pass the eye test, nothing will.

“It was the best catch I’ve ever seen,” Rogers said. “I still have no words for you. It was unbelievable.”

Mullins said he would prefer someone else rank his web gems for him at this point, but he was chuffed with the effort. And an inning later Mullins skied a three-run home run to the right-field flag court.

That blast placed Mullins into rarefied air. He became the third player for the Orioles to hit 100 home runs and steal 100 bases, joining Paul Blair and Brady Anderson. Between innings, as the accomplishment was announced to the crowd, the fans rose to their feet for an ovation.

“His night in general, 100 home runs with this club and what he means to this organization and this city,” Rogers said. “My hat’s off to him. Great teammate, great person.”

Mullins waved to the crowd as he ran toward center field. He has patrolled it for years. He may not patrol it much longer, should general manager Mike Elias flip the impending free agent to another team ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

“Baltimore has taken my family in since the beginning,” Mullins said. “I got drafted by Baltimore and just one of those things where you just feel welcome. The engagement that I have with the fans over the course of the years has been nothing short of awesome. It’s just been fun, really fun being here.”

His departure would end an era in Baltimore. Since 2021, Mullins has been a mainstay. And, even though he hasn’t performed at the consistent level of that 30-homer, 30-steal season, he’s one of the most recognizable pieces on a team that has undergone turnover and will again before its next postseason appearance.

But Saturday, for a moment, those thoughts could be brushed aside. The Orioles blitzed the Rockies with a nine-run seventh inning that featured two doubles from Henderson and another from Coby Mayo. O’Neill reached base for the fourth time, his most since March 31 — another sign that, when healthy, he can be a force.

Take all of that in, and it was a special night. Considering what may come the rest of the way, it’s worth enjoying.

This article has been updated.