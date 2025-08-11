Rico Garcia and his Mets duffel bag are occupying a prime locker in the Orioles’ clubhouse, taking the top real estate formerly bestowed upon veteran Charlie Morton, who is now on the Tigers.

Dietrich Enns has a Tigers bag where Seranthony Domínguez, now on the Blue Jays, used to serve coffee to his teammates.

Jeremiah Jackson is stationed in the spot Cedric Mullins, previously the longest-tenured member of the team, called his.

This is the state of the post-trade deadline Orioles. After trading away nine major league players at the MLB deadline and dealing with a deluge of injuries, the Orioles have only nine players from opening day remaining on their active roster.

There are household names left, but most of this team is a hodgepodge of wire pickups and lifetime fringe players just vying for an opportunity.

So who is on the Orioles? And what’s at stake for each player?

Starting pitchers

Dean Kremer

Who is he? Kremer’s been a part of the rotation since 2022.

What’s at stake: All spring, former manager Brandon Hyde raved about Kremer and how he’s ready for the next step. Although he has improved since his rough first month — when he pitched to a 7.04 ERA in six starts — he needs to show he has that next gear in him to be more than just a back-end arm.

Trevor Rogers

Who is he? Acquired for Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby at the 2024 trade deadline.

What’s at stake: His turnaround has been remarkable, going from being optioned with a 7.11 ERA after his first four starts with the Orioles last year to a 1.44 ERA in 10 starts this year. The question is whether he can maintain this into next season.

Tomoyuki Sugano

Who is he? After a decorated 12-year career with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan, Sugano signed a one-year deal with the Orioles and is in his first MLB season.

What’s at stake: He’ll be 36 next season, and if he wants to show he’s worthy of another deal in the same ballpark as the $12 million one he had this year, he’ll have to consistently put up performances like he did on Friday, when he allowed one run in seven innings.

Cade Povich

Who is he? Made his MLB debut for the Orioles in 2024 and was the starter for their home opener this season.

What’s at stake: Povich missed nearly two months with a left hip impingement and has a 5.25 ERA in 14 games. The Orioles, who should pursue outside starter options this offseason, are expected to have Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells available for their rotation next season. Can Povich, who has options, do enough in the last two months to prove he’s also worth a spot on the major league roster?

Brandon Young

Who is he? A top 30 Orioles prospect, Young made his debut this season.

What’s at stake: He’s in the same boat as Povich, but with a shorter résumé. He’s made only nine major league starts and has trouble getting through the order a third time — he has pitched beyond the fifth inning only twice.

Relievers

Reliever Yennier Cano went to the All-Star Game in 2023. He went to the minors this year. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Keegan Akin

Who is he? Suddenly, Akin is the veteran of the bullpen. The left-hander, who has a 3.21 ERA 42 innings, will get experience in the closer role because, well, they have no one else.

What’s at stake: He has another year of arbitration before he becomes a free agent, so he’s not really at risk of anything. The better he plays the rest of the season, the more money he can earn next year.

Yennier Cano

Who is he? An All-Star in 2023, Cano used to be one of the Orioles’ most reliable relievers but hasn’t been consistent this season. He was optioned in June and has a 6.59 ERA since returning.

What’s at stake: On a playoff team, there’s no room for a struggling Cano. He needs to prove he can be a part of a winner.

Dietrich Enns

Who is he? Enns pitched 17 2/3 innings for the Tigers this season — his first major league appearances since 2021 after spending time in Japan and Korea — before they designated him for assignment. The Orioles acquired him July 31 for cash.

What’s at stake: Teams always need a guy who can go long if needed and, with starting experience, Enns could be that guy. He has not hit arbitration.

Rico Garcia

Who is he? Fans who closely follow this team might remember him from 2022, when he pitched eight innings for the Orioles. He’s bounced around to the Athletics, Nationals, Yankees and Mets since then and was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Aug. 5.

What’s at stake: A consistent home. He’s become a regular on the designated-for-assignment train. Can he do enough to find a permanent spot in the bullpen, whether it’s with the Orioles or someone else?

Yaramil Hiraldo

Who is he? With help from Félix Bautista, who has been mentoring him since he signed a minor league deal with the team last winter, Hiraldo made his MLB debut in May and has allowed four earned runs in 8 1/3 innings.

What’s at stake: His velocity is middle of the pack for a reliever — his fastball averages 94.5 mph, and he has a mid-80s slider and changeup — so without overpowering stuff he needs to find other ways to get batters out.

Corbin Martin

Who is he? The Orioles claimed him off waivers in May. He’s had one blowout, allowing six runs without getting an out on Aug. 4, but besides that has allowed two runs in nine outings.

What’s at stake: He hasn’t reached arbitration yet, so the Orioles have control of him for a while. He needs to show that one outing was a fluke and he should stay on their 40-man roster this winter.

Kade Strowd

Who is he? A 12th-round pick by the Orioles in 2019, Strowd made his MLB debut in May.

What’s at stake: He has a 1.74 ERA in 10 1/3 innings but has mainly been used in blowouts. The Orioles don’t have any high-leverage guys left, so Strowd should get chances. How he does will determine his standing.

Grant Wolfram

Who is he? The Orioles acquired him from the Brewers for Daz Cameron in April, and he made his MLB debut that month.

What’s at stake? Another player the Orioles will maintain control of, Wolfram has the chance to prove he belongs on the roster.

Catchers

The Orioles hope Adley Rutschman regains his consistency over the closing months of the season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Adley Rutschman

Who is he? The face of the franchise. The Orioles have only two more years until he’s a free agent.

What’s at stake: Rutschman hasn’t been himself since June 2024, but since returning from the injured list July 28 is hitting .293 with an .870 OPS. The Orioles go as Rutschman goes, so he needs to use these last two months to find consistency so he can lead them in 2026.

Alex Jackson

Who is he? When Gary Sánchez hurt his knee in July, the Orioles already had three catchers on the injured list. Desperate for another, they traded the Yankees international bonus pool money to acquire Jackson, who was playing in Triple-A at the time.

What’s at stake: The Orioles may need a true backup catcher next season, depending on what route they go with Samuel Basallo, and Jackson could be a cheap option.

Infielders

Coby Mayo has the opportunity to show he can play first base every day. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Gunnar Henderson

Who is he? Starting shortstop, former No. 1 prospect.

What’s at stake: The Orioles want Henderson to become a leader. Now is his time to show he can do that.

Jackson Holliday

Who is he? Starting second baseman, former No. 1 prospect.

What’s at stake: Although he has shown consistency, he hasn’t done anything exceptional. His on-base percentage is hovering just around .300, low for a leadoff hitter. If he wants to stay in that spot, he needs to get that number way up.

Jeremiah Jackson

Who is he? Jackson finally escaped Double-A in June after 373 games in three organizations. He made his debut Aug. 3, but the Orioles have used the native infielder only in right field.

What’s at stake: He’s been hitting better than any of the other fill-ins, but the number of plays he’s missed in right field is concerning. It’s not his fault necessarily, because he has fewer than 15 games out there across his major and minor league career, but he needs to show versatility. There could be space for a utility player next season, but finding a spot just as an infielder isn’t going to happen.

Coby Mayo

Who is he? After debuting last year and getting just four hits in 17 games, Mayo, another former top prospect, is trying to cement himself as a major leaguer.

What’s at stake: The Orioles are giving him every opportunity to show he can be their daily first baseman. It’s up to him now, as interim manager Tony Mansolino said Sunday morning, to put in the work.

Ryan Mountcastle

Who is he? A staple in the Orioles’ lineup at first base since his debut in 2020.

What’s at stake: Money. Mountcastle is entering his final year of arbitration four years removed from his best season (2022, when he hit 33 home runs). A home run on Friday, in his first game back after nearly two months on the injured list, was a good step in showing he still has that power.

Ryan Noda

Who is he? Claimed off waivers Aug. 2, Noda is with his fourth team this year.

What’s at stake: He plays first and corner outfield, so he has value, but Noda has to show the bat is there. He’s 4-for-41 with the White Sox and Orioles this year.

Luis Vázquez

Who is he? Traded to the Orioles for cash after the Cubs designated him for assignment in January, Vázquez can play second, third and shortstop.

What’s at stake: Like Jeremiah Jackson, there isn’t really a place for another infielder, especially one who has one hit in 17 at-bats. He can show, though, that he should stay in the system, where he might have a chance of going up and down from Triple-A to the majors if there’s a need next year.

Jordan Westburg

Who is he? The glue of the Orioles lineup, when he’s healthy.

What’s at stake: He just needs to stay on the field. He missed the second half of last year with a fractured hand and over a month this year with a hamstring strain. The Orioles just need him to get to 2026.

Outfielders

Jordyn Adams

Who is he? He played parts of two major league seasons with the Angels before they nontendered him in November. A month later the Orioles signed him to a minor league deal, and he was in spring training as a nonroster invite. He was activated after the trade deadline.

What’s at stake: Adams has not started a game and will likely be the first person to go when Dylan Beavers gets called up. At least he can get a major league salary for a little while.

Greg Allen

Who is he? The Orioles signed him to a major league deal on Friday after Colton Cowser hit the injured list. He has 306 major league games under him dating to 2017.

What’s at stake: After being released by the Cubs twice this season, Allen is getting a chance to play on a major league roster. The Orioles are using him in center field in back-to-back games but should seek a stronger replacement this offseason for Cedric Mullins. Allen, then, is playing for his future, which will probably be elsewhere.

Dylan Carlson

Who is he? Signed to a one-year, $975,000 contract last winter, he’s split time between Triple-A Norfolk and Baltimore.

What’s at stake: In 41 games before the All-Star break, Carlson was hitting .234, nothing stunning but suitable for an extra outfielder. Since then, he’s 2-for-42. The longer the slump continues, the less likely he’ll find another major leauge deal this winter.