SARASOTA, Fla. — Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson will begin the season on the injured list, general manager Mike Elias announced Sunday as the initial roster begins to take shape.

Elias said Baltimore is still working through the final spots on the opening day roster, but one of those will be reserved for left-hander Cade Povich as the fifth starter. Elias also remains hopeful that right-hander Félix Bautista will break camp with the team in Toronto for opening day Thursday, but both Bautista and infielder Jorge Mateo are not ruled out.

Henderson suffered an intercostal muscle strain on Feb. 27, and he hasn’t featured in a game since then. But the star shortstop has begun to take live batting practice and Elias said he thinks Henderson’s absence will be measured in days rather than weeks. The injured list placement will be backdated three days, which means Henderson will miss at least seven days of the regular season.

Henderson will remain in Florida while the team travels north, and in Sarasota, Henderson will take simulated at-bats along with Mateo. Should Mateo be ready, he’ll make the trip to Toronto. But Henderson will need at least a series longer before he can return.

“We’re going to try to get him out there as soon as possible,” Elias said. “Obviously, I’m very hopeful the IL stint will be measured in days instead of weeks, but I don’t have a crystal ball. But he’s doing well and it’s a matter of getting him prepared for the season, getting him at-bats, measuring his recovery.”

Without Henderson on the opening day roster, there’s an opening at shortstop. Mateo could fill it if he’s deemed ready. Otherwise, Jackson Holliday has featured at shortstop throughout the spring during Henderson’s absence.

Elias provided several more health updates:

Samuel Basallo, Baltimore’s top-ranked prospect, will not play catcher for the first several weeks of the Triple-A Norfolk season because of elbow inflammation. He will serve solely as a designated hitter to begin the year.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is throwing after receiving his cortisone shot to reduce elbow inflammation, but he’s near square one in terms of buildup and won’t pitch off a mound until next month. Elias said it will be “a while before we have any type of exciting updates for Grayson.”

Infielder Emmanuel Rivera will remain in Florida due to his left shoulder inflammation. He will begin on the Triple-A injured list.

Right-hander Chayce McDermott (lat/teres) and left-hander Trevor Rogers (knee) both threw bullpens and they need a few more weeks before appearing in game action.

The decision to include Povich on the opening day roster as Baltimore’s fifth starter came down to his strong camp performance, Elias said. Povich finished the spring with a 3.07 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 14 2/3 innings. With Povich slated for the rotation, right-hander Albert Suárez will begin the year as a bullpen piece.

Povich will start Baltimore’s home opener at Camden Yards.

“There were some arguments to be made in either direction,” Elias said. “We just thought Cade looks so good right now. I think he gives us what we feel is the best chance to win that game.”