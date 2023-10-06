Orioles roundtable: 4 big questions heading into ALDS

Orioles columnist Jon Meoli: My takeaway from that series is less about Texas than about how little surviving the crucible of the AL East meant. Texas smoked the Rays, and Toronto got swept out of Minnesota. You’d have hoped that playing in the AL East would be some kind of advantage, given its quality, but the Rangers were playing meaningful games against playoff-caliber teams down the stretch as well, and the team-specific takeaway is that they’re hot at the moment. They solved the Rays’ pitching staff in a way the Orioles struggle to at times, and I’m not sure the Orioles want to get into any slugfests in the coming week.