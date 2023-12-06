For 17 years, the Orioles used the Rule 5 Draft as a way to bolster their major league roster, a streak that spanned five different regimes.

It’s a low-risk, potential high-reward way to add talent: A team can select an unprotected player from another team’s farm system for only $100,000 and place them on their 26-man roster. If the selection works out, they get a major league-ready player who can make an impact. If it doesn’t, and the player isn’t active for at least 90 days, the player gets returned to his original team.

The Orioles have found great success doing this, bringing in names like Tyler Wells from the Twins in 2020, Anthony Santander from Cleveland in 2016 and Ryan Flaherty from the Cubs in 2011.

But on Wednesday, with a faint “Baltimore will pass,” the streak of picks ended. It was expected: The Orioles were not planning to make a selection unless a few names remained by the time they got to pick at 29.

Still, it was an end of an era. The Orioles simply do not have the roster flexibility or the need anymore to account for a Rule 5 selection.

They could have used this as a means to select a pitcher — they are in search of a starter and a reliever this offseason — but they have opted instead to add via either free agency or trade, or promote from within. The bullpen, in particular, has little wiggle room: Jacob Webb, Cole Irvin, Cionel Perez, Danny Coulombe and Mike Baumann are out of options and Yennier Cano is essentially off-limits.

“This group is more mature in their careers now, a lot of them are either un-optionable or people that are unlikely to be optioned,” executive vice president general manager Mike Elias said, later adding, “On top of it, we may be bringing in more veteran relievers on un-flexible contracts.”

The Orioles did make a selection in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft, taking right-handed pitcher Nelvis Ochoa from Colorado. Ochoa, 20, has pitched two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.