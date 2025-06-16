A surprise blockbuster trade involving the Red Sox and the Giants might just have major implications for Ryan O’Hearn’s All-Star dreams.

On Sunday night, the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the Giants for right-hander Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison and two prospects. That means that Devers is now in the National League, not only decreasing the number of times the Orioles have to face the slugger but also switching his league affiliation, and all his votes, on the All-Star ballot.

So on Monday, when the first All-Star voting update was released by MLB, it was O’Hearn, not Devers, leading the way for the American League designated hitters. O’Hearn has 353,029 votes so far, outpacing the Yankees’ Ben Rice, who has 232,331.

Had Devers not been traded, he would easily be in first place with 796,382 votes. Instead, he’s now in second place on the National League ballot behind Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who has the most votes of any National League player with 1,398,771.

O’Hearn is on pace to have his best season yet, hitting .310 with 10 home runs entering Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. If he makes the American League squad, it would be his first All-Star selection. But as O’Hearn himself pointed out Monday, he is playing far more first base lately with Ryan Mountcastle on the injured list.

Voting in the first phase continues until June 26. The top two vote-getters at each position will then advance to Phase 2, which begins on June 30. The votes are reset, and the winner of that round will be named an All-Star starter. Pitchers and position players who are not voted as starters can still be selected via the player ballot of commissioner’s office.

Jackson Holliday is the only other Oriole in position to advance, as he’s in second place at second base with 449,093 votes. The Tigers’ Gleyber Torres is leading the way with 535,079 votes at that position.